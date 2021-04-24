LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,251 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

NYSE MYC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

