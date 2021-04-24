LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,365 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

