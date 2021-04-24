LPL Financial LLC Takes $201,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $161.65 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.14.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.