LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Principal Millennials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ GENY opened at $65.14 on Friday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.