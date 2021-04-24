Lunyr (LUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,872.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $883,026.27 and approximately $19,872.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00650010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.06 or 0.07724615 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.