Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

MCBC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 44,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

