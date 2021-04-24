Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE CLI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 464,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,401. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,806.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 907,963 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,256 in the last three months. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

