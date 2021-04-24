Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.