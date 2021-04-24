Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Up to $10.61

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $11.36. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

