Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.75.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.44 million and a P/E ratio of -64.25.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

