Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.75 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s current price.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.44 million and a P/E ratio of -64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

