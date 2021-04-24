Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

