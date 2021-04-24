Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.