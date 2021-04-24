Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marchex were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

