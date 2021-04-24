Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.
Matson has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
NYSE MATX opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
