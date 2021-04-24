Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NYSE MATX opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

