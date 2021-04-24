Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $22.40. Mattel shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 60,078 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,859,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.