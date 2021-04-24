Matthew A. Spear Sells 4,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,430. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $549.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

