Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MAXR opened at $39.37 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

