McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.75

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.75 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 32.55 ($0.43), with a volume of 143,984 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.47 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35.

In related news, insider Dominic Lavelle acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

