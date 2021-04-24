McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $255.00 at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.