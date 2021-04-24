McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $528.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

