Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 3,710 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

