Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 578.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.59. 291,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,342. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.30 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.