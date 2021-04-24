Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

INTU traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.58 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

