Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.33. 1,057,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,395. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $175.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.