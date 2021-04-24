Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.38% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,678,906 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,069 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,845. The company has a market capitalization of $941.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

