Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 12.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. 3,182,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,629. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.