Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 6,101 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $37.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,600.91. The company had a trading volume of 309,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,571.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.61 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.