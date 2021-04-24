MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,212 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 301.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $296.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.78 and a 200 day moving average of $279.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

