MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.