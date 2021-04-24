MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

