MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $685,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $137.94 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

