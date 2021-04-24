MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $135.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

