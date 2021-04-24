MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 99,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,115,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

