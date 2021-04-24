Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $190.73

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.73 and last traded at $188.53, with a volume of 254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock worth $23,013,238. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

