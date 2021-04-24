Megacoin Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $703,057.75 and approximately $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.00460058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,467,231 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

