Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

