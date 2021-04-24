Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

EBSB stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

