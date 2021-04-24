Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

