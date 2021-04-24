Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

