Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.