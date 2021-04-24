Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
MTH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.56.
Shares of MTH opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
