Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$68.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.89.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.37. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The company has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

