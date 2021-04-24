MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%.

MCBS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $396.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $60,316.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock worth $200,231. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

