Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $61.47 and last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 138572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCB. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $508.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

