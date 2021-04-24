MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$81,000.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$81,000.00 ($57,857.14).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -26.43%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

