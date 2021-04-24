MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$81,000.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$81,000.00 ($57,857.14).
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -26.43%.
About MFF Capital Investments
