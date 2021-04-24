M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

