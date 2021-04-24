Michael Curt Scholz Sells 200,000 Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,900,143 shares in the company, valued at C$1,935,021.45.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$14,104.00.

Shares of CMB stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

