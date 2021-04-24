Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

