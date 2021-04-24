MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $598.12 and last traded at $611.10. Approximately 21,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 961,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.46.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $698.83 and its 200 day moving average is $497.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,108.67 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

