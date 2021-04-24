MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,835.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $769,442.48 and $39,835.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00056352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.36 or 0.08116597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00645155 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

